Which cheap Valentine’s Day gift is best?

What can you buy on a budget this Valentine’s Day? Quite a bit, actually, and for $25 or less, there are many worthy options, from fancy candy to indulgent self-care items.

Cheap Valentine’s Day gifts are easier to find than you think, though it helps to be open-minded and have realistic expectations. If you’d like to go the traditional route with candy, the Godiva Assorted Prestige Biscuit Gift Box is a customer favorite made by one of the world’s top chocolatiers.

What to know before you buy a cheap Valentine’s Day gift

How to set a budget for Valentine’s Day gifts

Even if you’ve committed to buying affordable Valentine’s Day gifts, it’s still important to set a budget. Keep shopping as simple as possible by skipping over gifts outside your price range. One of the easiest ways to do this is by using the price filter when you’re shopping online. To make your Valentine’s Day shopping even more streamlined, many retailers now have gift guides featuring budget-priced gifts.

Top cheap Valentine’s Day gifts

If you’re wondering what you can buy for Valentine’s Day without breaking the bank, there are plenty of options. Traditional gifts include candy, stuffed animals and flowers. Other popular affordably-priced options include small kitchen and self-care items, stationery, coffee, tea, books, travel mugs and candles. Some bottles of wine, including smaller bottles and four-packs, are also budget-friendly options.

Coupons and rewards

If you belong to a retailer’s rewards or loyalty program, you may be able to save big on Valentine’s Day gifts — including some that are over your budget. Sometimes, with the right combination of coupons and rewards, you can purchase gifts for a fraction of their original price. While shopping this way requires some time for savvy research and planning, it’s well worth it for the deals you may find.

What to look for in a quality cheap Valentine’s Day gift

Reputable brand

Just because you’re not spending a lot of money on a Valentine’s Day gift doesn’t mean it won’t come from a well-known brand. Even brands such as Le Creuset, Yankee Candle, Lindt, Adidas and Nintendo have products for less than $25. Many cost-conscious shoppers prefer buying gifts from these brands over less-known ones because their product quality and reputation precede them.

Valentine’s Day-themed packaging

Many everyday gifts, from candy to cozy socks, are sold in Valentine’s Day-themed packaging as the holiday approaches. They often come in giftable packages with bags and tissue paper or boxes and ribbon, which helps save on gift-wrapping costs.

Other gifts may not come in Valentine’s Day-themed packaging but are available in red or pink. They may also have heart-inspired details, such as mini waffle makers that create waffles in heart shapes, or wax candles that are poured into heart-shaped glasses.

Mini gifts

Mini gifts, as their name implies, are simply smaller versions of their full-size counterparts. It’s a growing category that now includes premium beauty minis, small chocolate assortments, travel-size appliances and sample-size varieties of protein powder. They’re popular options for cheap Valentine’s Day gifts because they let recipients enjoy more expensive products and premium brands at budget-friendly prices.

How much you can expect to spend on a cheap Valentine’s Day gift

Generally speaking, cheap Valentine’s Day gifts cost $25 and below. For less than $5, you’ll find a few small chocolate gifts, and for around $10, a broad range of affordable self-care items and candy assortments. If you’re willing to spend $15-$25, there are many food- and kitchen-related items available from reputable brands.

Cheap Valentine’s Day gift FAQ

Can I give gift certificates as cheap Valentine’s Day gifts?

A. It depends on the recipient, and whether you think they’d appreciate it. For instance, if you know someone who loves shopping at a certain retailer, a gift card is a wise choice. On the other hand, if you prefer the recipient doesn’t know exactly how much you’ve spent, or if you feel it may come across as impersonal, opt for a regular gift.

Should I include a card with a cheap Valentine’s Day gift?

A. Yes, it’s common to give both a gift and a card for Valentine’s Day, regardless of budget. Fortunately, there are many affordably priced cards that start as low as 50 cents. Another option is to make your own card, which is the most personal option.

What’s the best cheap Valentine’s Day gift to buy?

Top cheap Valentine’s Day gift

Godiva Assorted Prestige Biscuit Gift Box

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a gourmet gift on a budget, this attractive package from Godiva is the top option.

What you’ll love: The 32-biscuit assortment includes milk, white and dark chocolate and some heart-shaped pieces. They come in Godiva’s signature gold box that is presentation-worthy. The biscuits are neatly packaged in tiny compartments for easy sampling or indulging.

What you should consider: The biscuits have a powdery texture, and they’re prone to crumbling when you bite into them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cheap Valentine’s Day gift for the money

Knock Knock What I Love About You Fill-In-The-Blank Journal

What you need to know: Affordable and personal, this tiny book includes 112 fill-in-the-blank pages covering everything you love about someone.

What you’ll love: The writing prompts are simple and easy to complete. Each page has plenty of blank space to accommodate longer messages. The journal is well-made with thick pages that withstand the test of time. It can be given on its own or with other small gifts.

What you should consider: Buyers will need to dedicate time to filling out the journal before it’s ready for gifting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Primula Stovetop Espresso and Coffee Moka Pot

What you need to know: Besides being a practical kitchen gift, it’s one that can be displayed when it’s not in use.

What you’ll love: The 6-cup pot is ideal for individual drinking or entertaining. It features heavy-duty metal construction with well-fitting components. The moka pot is user-friendly, including for those new to brewing espresso. It comes in three colors.

What you should consider: It’s often given with ground espresso, which is an extra charge — and may not be ideal for some budgets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

