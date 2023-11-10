Brighten your holiday gatherings with these Le Creuset deals

French brand Le Creuset is well-known for their premium cookware that comes in bright, festive colors. If there’s a Le Creuset piece you’ve been coveting, Black Friday is the perfect time to get it for a discount.

At BestReviews, we test and analyze products to find you the best — and we’re hot on the latest Black Friday Le Creuset deals. Black Friday isn’t until Nov. 24, of course, but you can already find some discounts, including on the Le Creuset 5.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven and the Le Creuset Cast Iron Cassadou.

Le Creuset cast iron deals

Le Creuset is perhaps best known for its enameled cast iron cookware. From Dutch ovens to grill pans, we’ve got the best Black Friday deals for you.

20% OFF

We tested this Le Creuset Dutch oven and found it performed brilliantly, with quick, even heat distribution. It’s heavy, durable and cooks food perfectly, once you learn how to control the temperature. We also loved the rich colors — there are 14 to choose from in this listing, including flame and indigo, but prices and discounts can vary between hues.

37% OFF

If you haven’t heard of a cassadou, you’re not alone. It’s effectively a hybrid between a saucepan, a deep saute pan, and a Dutch oven. It has a long handle and a 3.75-quart capacity, which is manageable without being impractically small. It comes in five hues: white, cerise, Caribbean blue, flame and sea salt.

Other Le Creuset cast iron deals worth checking out

Le Creuset bakeware deals

Le Creuset also makes bakeware, primarily from stoneware, including pie pans and ramekins. These pieces have the bright colors and overall quality that you’d expect from Le Creuset.

20% OFF

This stoneware dish is perfect for baking and roasting. It has a 2.75-quart capacity and comes with a useful tight-fitting lid. This lid doubles as a platter for serving, making it even more functional. It’s a versatile piece that you can cook a wide range of dishes in, making it a practical addition to any kitchen.

21% OFF

This little 8-ounce dish is perfect for baking individual desserts or pies. It has a similar function to a ramekin, but the lid makes it even more useful for storing ingredients, particularly after prepping them. You can choose from 16 colors, including sea salt and deep teal.

Other Le Creuset bakeware deals worth checking out

The Le Creuset Heritage Stoneware Set of 2 Square Dishes includes an 8-inch square dish and a 5-inch square dish. 27% OFF

You get four pieces, including a loaf pan and a pie pan, in the Le Creuset Heritage Stoneware Bakeware Set. 21% OFF

Le Creuset tableware and assorted stoneware deals

You might not know you can also buy Le Creuset tableware, including mugs, plates and pitchers. Then there’s assorted stoneware that doesn’t fall into the tableware category, such as utensil holders and spoon rests.

33% OFF

You get six gorgeous stoneware mugs in this set, each with a 12-ounce capacity. You either get six matching mugs in cerise, Marseille, sea salt or white, or you can choose a selection of six mismatched rainbow hues. They’re dishwasher-safe and microwave-safe.

20% OFF

This stunning set comes in Caribbean blue and includes four dinner plates, four salad plates, four soup bowls and four mugs. If you’re looking to upgrade your tableware, this is a great opportunity for a bargain.

Other Le Creuset tableware and assorted stoneware deals worth checking out

We love these Le Creuset Tapas Appetizer Plates for serving tapas and other small dishes. 20% OFF

Hold your utensils in style with the Le Creuset Stoneware Utensil Crock. 30% OFF

Who has the best Black Friday Le Creuset deals?

Wayfair sells a large range of Le Creuset products and is a great place to search for Black Friday Le Creuset deals in 2023. Amazon also has a great selection of Le Creuset products and is bound to have some solid Black Friday discounts. Although it has a smaller range, it may be worth checking Walmart’s offerings. Plus, you can sometimes nab the best deals directly from Le Creuset.

What to consider when buying Le Creuset

It could last you a lifetime. Yes, Le Creuset cookware is expensive, but it could last long enough to pass down to the next generation. One of our testers has a 60-year-old Le Creuset Chef’s Oven in her family that’s still used weekly. Think of it as an investment.

Yes, Le Creuset cookware is expensive, but it could last long enough to pass down to the next generation. One of our testers has a 60-year-old Le Creuset Chef’s Oven in her family that’s still used weekly. Think of it as an investment. Be flexible on size and color. You may find the best deals on some colors or sizes and not others. So, if you’re willing to be flexible, you can get even better discounts.

You may find the best deals on some colors or sizes and not others. So, if you’re willing to be flexible, you can get even better discounts. Weight matters. Although it can pay to be flexible about sizes, cast iron is heavy. Don’t choose a pot you can’t comfortably lift and handle.

Although it can pay to be flexible about sizes, cast iron is heavy. Don’t choose a pot you can’t comfortably lift and handle. Search for voucher codes. Some retailers have voucher codes that offer additional discounts, especially for new customers. These can save you even more money.

Why trust our recommendations?

At BestReviews, we’re dedicated to finding the best products and the best deals. For some of our recommendations, the BestReviews Testing Lab tries out products. Where we aren’t able to test firsthand, we look at consumer reviews and analyze product features. We compare prices on a range of websites to bring you the best deals. These deals are then checked and verified by writers and editors. During the Black Friday period, we regularly update this article to reflect the newest and best deals.

