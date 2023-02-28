Wearing dresses and skirts in the winter can be tricky if you want to keep warm. A pair of black tights is a necessity, rather than just an accessory, to stay stylish and comfortable when temperatures drop.

Black tights range in opacity and sheen, not to mention multiple choices of denier. The higher the denier, the thicker and warmer your tights will be. For extra warmth, a wool blend will keep you cozy.

In this article: Commando Women’s Matte Opaque Black Tights, Hue Blackout Tights with Control Top and Simiya Opaque Tights for Women.

Material

Tights are made from stretchy blends of fabrics, including nylon, elastane, spandex, cotton, polyester and wool. The best tights are stretchy and flexible without losing their shape or support. Wool blends will keep you warm in the winter, but can also be itchy, expensive and don’t have the smooth, even appearance of other knits.

Denier

The denier of tights determines how opaque or sheer they appear. The lower the denier, the sheerer the tights. Typically black tights come in seven, 10, 15, 40, 60 and 100 deniers. A higher denier also means a thicker tight. You’ll want 40 and up for winter wear. A 100-denier pair will rival your favorite leggings for their solid, comfy coverage.

Durability

Tights can snag and rip on almost anything: a fingernail, the edge of a table, even a callus. Tights can also develop “ladders,” which can run up or down your leg and ruin a pair. The sheerer the material, and the cheaper, the more vulnerable it is to ladders.

Support

Tights need to be compressive enough to stay up. For extra support, many tights come with a control top to smooth the stomach, hips, upper thighs and rear. This also reduces sagging and shifting. The downside is that the compression can leave temporary marks on your skin or uncomfortably constrict your abdomen.

Sheen

Black tights can have a matte or shiny appearance, or somewhere in between. Like the sheerness of tights, this is a matter of stylistic preference. While many sheer tights are shiny, some opaque options are as well.

Price

Depending on their brand and quality of the material, black tights cost $6-$90.

Best black tights

Commando Women’s Matte Opaque Black Tights

These comfortable, ultra-soft tights feature an extra-wide waistband that stays up without causing tummy discomfort or leaving lines in your skin. The edge-free waistband is invisible, even under your clingiest clothes.

Sold by Amazon

Hue Blackout Tights with Control Top

Thick and sturdy, these 90-denier tights keep your legs warm in a skirt. The material is opaque and black as a midnight sky. The brand is a reputable maker of tights.

Sold by Amazon

Simiya Opaque Tights for Women

Smooth, silky and stretchy, these 70-denier tights won’t snag either. Wearers love their non-slip soles and comfortable control top.

Sold by Amazon

No Nonsense Women’s Yoga Waistband Blackout Tights

This three-pack of 70-denier tights is a great value. The material is durable and resists snags from fingernails and pet nails. The yoga waistband is comfortable and holds the tights up.

Sold by Amazon

Capezio Women’s Studio Basics Tights

Designed for ballet, these semi-sheer tights are popular with ballerinas and non-ballerinas alike. Their durability and stretchiness are outstanding.

Sold by Amazon

Spanx Tight-End Tights

From the brand synonymous with shapewear, these control-top tights firm up your rear. They also flatten your stomach under skirts and keep you warm when the weather gets chilly.

Sold by Amazon

No Nonsense Womens Seamless Tights

This three-pack of opaque seamless tights is 85% nylon, 15% spandex. They are available in four sizes and are from a trusted brand. Layer them with many different outfits and be sure to hand-wash only and hang them to dry.

Sold by Amazon

Hanes Ecosmart Blackout Tights

Made from recycled nylon and spandex, these eco-friendly black tights offer both support and comfort. The opaque, black fabric is 100 denier. Plus, they’re a great value.

Sold by Amazon

Mivnue Fleece-Lined Tights for Women

With the appearance of sheer black pantyhose, these tights actually feature a warm fleece lining. They appear see-through without actually being sheer thanks to a thick, nude liner.

Sold by Amazon

Frola Women’s 80-Denier Semi-Opaque Tights

These affordable black tights feature 3D spandex to stretch in every direction you move, without stretching out. They’re semi-opaque and durable. The 80-denier fabric is a good medium thickness.

Sold by Amazon

Hue Women’s Opaque Tights

If you’re looking for semi-sheer tights, these 40-denier ones don’t rip. They’re a great option for people who don’t like to wear control tops. They’re a true black, unlike other semi-sheer options that look grey instead of black.

Sold by Amazon

G&Y 100 Denier Fleece-Lined Tights for Women

This two-pack of fleece-lined tights keeps your legs from turning into popsicles during the winter. The price and the fit are just right. There’s no tummy control, so sitting is comfortable.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ana Sanchez writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing, and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.