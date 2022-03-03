Which refrigerator water filter is best?

Not all refrigerators are able to dispense water and ice from the door, but those that do require the use of a refrigerator water filter to ensure that water is clean of impurities and contaminants. Many refrigerator water filters can be used with multiple types and brands of refrigerators, which can make selecting a refrigerator water filter simultaneously more and less complex of a task.

One of the best refrigerator water filters is the Samsung Electronics Refrigerator Water Filter. This water filter is NSF International-certified, comes from a trusted, high-quality brand and can filter 300 gallons of water before needing replacement.

What to know before you buy a refrigerator water filter

Refrigerator compatibility

The foremost concern when shopping for a refrigerator water filter is if it will fit your refrigerator. Refrigerator water filters have a large range of options, with some fitting many refrigerators and others possibly only fitting a certain type of a certain brand of refrigerator. Your refrigerator’s owner’s manual will have the details on what type will fit.

Connection types

After you find a refrigerator water filter that’s compatible, you need to ensure its connection type is compatible. The most common connection types are twist cartridges and socket cartridges. Twist cartridges lock and unlock with a small quarter-turn, while socket cartridges need to be pushed into place and are released by a button.

Removed contaminants

You would be forgiven for assuming that all refrigerator water filters clean out the same contaminants. In fact, different filters can remove many combinations of contaminants. Therefore, when shopping for a refrigerator water filter, it’s important to know what contaminants are in your area so you can select a refrigerator water filter that cleans out all of those contaminants.

What to look for in a quality refrigerator water filter

Maximum filtration

While it’s true that refrigerator water filters are generally intended to be replaced every 6 months, many filters also have a maximum amount of water they can filter before being considered used up. This might mean that 6 months could be a little shorter or longer. This number is usually somewhere between 200 and 400 gallons of water.

Filter construction

Most refrigerator water filters are made of plastic with a filter that uses a carbon-based system. They should have gaskets, which are strong and leak-proof as well as generally clog-resistant without slowing down the water flow.

Support availability

As refrigerator water filters can be a little daunting to handle on your own, you might find it very helpful to focus on refrigerator water filters from brands that offer free technical support.

How much you can expect to spend on a refrigerator water filter

Refrigerator water filters might not seem that expensive on the surface, but that cost can rack up frighteningly fast over time, depending on how often the filters need replacing and how much they cost. Most refrigerator water filters cost between $1- $50, and should you require an expensive filter, you can keep the cost-per-filter down by buying in bulk.

Refrigerator water filter FAQ

What happens if the water filter isn’t replaced?

A. At best, it simply stops doing its job, but at worst, it can be hazardous to your health, especially if the water in your area has more contaminants than average. The best practice is to change the filter every six months or once the filter has cleansed the amount of water it is rated to cleanse. If you think your water is starting to taste off or it contains sediments, or if your refrigerator has a change filter light that has turned on, change the filter immediately.

Where is the water filter located in my refrigerator?

A. This depends on your refrigerator. It can be inside or outside your refrigerator and is often hidden from view by some kind of removable covering. Checking your refrigerator’s manual will probably be much easier than trying to find it by poking around.

What do all the certifications mean?

A. A handful of organizations set water filtration and quality standards, but the largest is the NSF International. They issue three levels of certification for water filters: NSF-42 filters non-health issues, like odor and taste; NSF-53 filters health-related contaminants, like lead and NSF-401 filters emerging contaminants. The Water Quality Association is another popular organization.

What are the best refrigerator water filters to buy?

Top refrigerator water filter

Samsung Electronics Refrigerator Water Filter

What you need to know: Samsung continues to prove its reliability with this excellent refrigerator water filter option.

What you’ll love: A 300-gallon capacity and an NSF International certification round out the features of this refrigerator water filter.

What you should consider: Some customers report a little leaking or a slowed flow of water.

Where to buy: Amazon and Home Depot

Top refrigerator water filter for the money

Best GE MWF Refrigerator Water Filter

What you need to know: You don’t need to break the bank to get clean water through your refrigerator, thanks to this affordable water filter.

What you’ll love: This refrigerator water filter only needs replacing every 6 months and delivers excellent tasting water.

What you should consider: The water flow may be slowed with this water filter compared to others.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

EveryDrop by Whirlpool Refrigerator Water Filter

What you need to know: This refrigerator water filter can be used with many refrigerator brands, including KitchenAid and Maytag.

What you’ll love: It’s very easy to replace plus it reduces 27 different contaminants and nearly entirely removes lead.

What you should consider: The filter tends to clog a bit easier, and the price is quite high compared to other refrigerator water filter options.

Where to buy: Amazon and Home Depot

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.