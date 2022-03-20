Which first aid kit for travel is best?

A first aid kit is a selection of essential medical supplies used to treat minor injuries, accidents and illnesses. A first aid kit designed specifically for travel also needs to be compact, lightweight and weather-resistant, and these often include additional survival items specific to the type of trip.

Choosing the best first aid kit for your next trip will depend on several factors, such as where you are going and for how long, the type of trip and the number of people in your party. The 205-piece Coleman All-Purpose Camping First Aid Kit is ideal for outdoor holidays and contains first aid essentials along with useful extras such as sting-relief wipes, finger splints and an instant cold pack. Alternatively, there are several other kits available in various sizes and with different contents for different kinds of trips.

What to know before you buy a first aid kit for travel

Types of first aid kits

Not all first aid kits are the same. Many have specific medical supplies for certain activities or injuries. Sports first aid kits, for example, usually contain a higher proportion of wraps and bandages, splints and ice packs. First aid kits for travel may be tailored for tropical climates, camping, trekking or extreme survival.

Trip length

A key consideration is the length of one’s intended trip. Long trips may require a higher volume of items such as plasters or ointments. Conversely, shorter but more extreme pursuits will necessitate a wider variety of supplies, including survival essentials like toolsets, flashlights or emergency blankets.

Number of people

Along with the length of the trip, consider a first aid kit appropriate for the right amount of people. Many travel kits are compact and may only contain a few of each item. Therefore, larger groups may need to invest in multiple first aid kits or choose a larger kit with enough essential items for each person.

What to look for in a quality first aid kit for travel

Size

Ideally, a first aid kit for travel should be compact, lightweight and weather-resistant. For outdoor activities such as hiking or trekking, the overall size and weight of the kit likely will be the primary consideration, whereas for those traveling in an RV or those camping in a fixed location, the variety and amount of the contents are more important.

Contents

As much as possible, buyers should choose a first aid kit with medical supplies that are specific to the intended destination and activities. Some kits are assembled with medication for insect bites, stings, rashes and burns, and they naturally make a good choice for trips to tropical climates. Others are more suited to activities such as fishing, hunting or rafting.

Extra features

Some first aid kits have handy features like padded carrying straps, high-visibility cases, additional compartments and easy-to-read labels. While most kits are waterproof, some will float or can be completely submerged. Think about the nature of your trip and how any extras that are part of it will affect its weight and size.

How much you can expect to spend on a first aid kit for travel

First aid kits that contain just the essentials are inexpensive, with plenty of choices for under $20. For a more extensive kit that includes items specific for a type of destination or activity, buyers may end up spending closer to $50.

First aid kit FAQ

Do I need first aid training to use a first aid kit?

A. Although it is beneficial to have some first aid training, that isn’t necessary for using the medical supplies in a first aid kit. Most kits come with a manual that explains the contents and their uses. It is recommended, though, that you familiarize yourself with the various items and their purpose before the trip begins.

How long does a first aid kit last?

A. This depends on the type of kit and its contents, as many items in a first aid kit have a use-by date. Before the start of any trip, check each item thoroughly and replace any that are out of date or running low.

What ARE the best first aid kitS for travel to buy?

Top first aid kit for travel

Coleman All-Purpose Camping First Aid Kit

What you need to know: This first aid kit has 205 items, including medical supplies specific to outdoor holidays.

What you’ll love: It is packaged in a compact, semihard case with a zipper and transparent compartments to make items easy to find in an emergency.

What you should consider: While offering good protection, the case isn’t completely waterproof.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top first aid kit for travel for the money

Johnson & Johnson Portable First Aid Kit For Outdoor Emergencies

What you need to know: This is a budget-friendly kit that isn’t short on supplies. It contains 140 items essential for outdoor activities.

What you’ll love: It is a good choice for travel in tropical climates and includes ointments and medication for stings, bites, rashes and burns.

What you should consider: It comes in a solid case, which does add to its weight.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

I Go Survival First Aid Kit

What you need to know: This extensive kit is ideal for extreme outdoor activities and contains 238 items.

What you’ll love: It also includes survival items such as a flashlight, a pocketknife, glowsticks, a miniature tool kit and an emergency blanket.

What you should consider: Since it has room to include your own items, the carrying case is quite bulky.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

