When it comes to skin care, you deserve the best. Murad offers top-of-the-line clinical skin care solutions formulated to bridge the gap between health care and skin health. Options include retinol serums, facial cleansers, exfoliants, moisturizers and sunscreens, so there’s something for everyone. As a high-quality brand, Murad focuses on delivering results, regardless of skin type or need.

Background and focus

Murad was founded by Dr. Howard Murad, a board-certified dermatologist and pharmacist, in 1989. The goal was to create medical-grade skin care solutions that are easily accessible and deliver results. With this goal in mind, Murad established four main concepts for overall wellness that its skin care treatments and solutions follow:

“Eat your water”

“Awaken your body”

“Be kind to your mind”

“Nourish your skin”

The idea behind Murad is, by combining a healthy life with a nourishing, cleansing skin care routine, everyone can improve their overall quality of life and skin.

Murad skin care solutions and treatments

Murad offers a wide range of options to tackle different skin issues. These include:

Moisturizers : These help the skin retain moisture, repair the skin barrier and protect it from external damage. Some moisturizers also contain antioxidants and a sun protection factor.

: These help the skin retain moisture, repair the skin barrier and protect it from external damage. Some moisturizers also contain antioxidants and a sun protection factor. Cleansers: Murad’s cleansers primarily remove dead skin, dirt and oil from the skin. Some can also eliminate minor blemishes and help the skin look more radiant and evenly toned.

Murad’s cleansers primarily remove dead skin, dirt and oil from the skin. Some can also eliminate minor blemishes and help the skin look more radiant and evenly toned. Exfoliators: Similar to cleansers, exfoliators can remove dead skin cells, oil and dirt to leave the skin smooth and glowing. They also unclog pores and even out skin tone.

Similar to cleansers, exfoliators can remove dead skin cells, oil and dirt to leave the skin smooth and glowing. They also unclog pores and even out skin tone. Masks: Facial masks can hydrate and purify the skin. They can also remove excess oils and exfoliate the face.

Facial masks can hydrate and purify the skin. They can also remove excess oils and exfoliate the face. Sunscreens: Murad has a line of sunscreens with different SPF levels to protect the skin from harsh UV rays. These can also hydrate the skin and prevent excess oil buildup.

Murad has a line of sunscreens with different SPF levels to protect the skin from harsh UV rays. These can also hydrate the skin and prevent excess oil buildup. Serums: These are highly concentrated to hydrate skin effectively for long periods.

Murad also offers supplements in the form of capsules. These support skin health by providing essential nutrients and hydration. You can use them in conjunction with other skin care solutions.

Targeted areas

Among other things, Murad’s skin care solutions can help:

Brighten and even out skin tone

Reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles

Unclog pores and fight against acne breakouts

Prevent oil buildup

Protect the skin barrier

Hydrate and exfoliate the skin

Ingredients

Murad uses a science-based approach in creating its skin care solutions. The ingredients used are all high-quality and generally considered safe for most people. Common ingredients include:

Antioxidants (green tea, vitamin C, etc.) protect the skin from external damage.

protect the skin from external damage. Hyaluronic acid helps with skin elasticity and reduces the signs of aging.

helps with skin elasticity and reduces the signs of aging. Glycolic acid exfoliates the skin, reduces pores, evens out skin tone and promotes collagen production.

exfoliates the skin, reduces pores, evens out skin tone and promotes collagen production. Glycerin hydrates and softens the skin.

hydrates and softens the skin. Natural extracts (such as coconut extract) encourage healthy skin, reduce inflammation and lock in moisture.

Murad does not test its products on animals, nor does it work with facilities that do. Many of its treatments are free from potentially harmful ingredients, including:

Parabens

Sulfates

Formaldehyde

Gluten

Skin type

Since everyone has a different skin type, what works for one person might not work for another. Some skin types are more sensitive to environmental changes or stress, while others are prone to breakouts or other skin conditions, such as rashes. Common skin types include:

Oily

Dry

Normal or balanced

Combination (oily and dry)

Sensitive

On the official website, Murad has a quiz you can take to create a personalized skin care regimen based on your skin type and primary and secondary concerns.

Texture

When it comes to texture, Murad has everything from thick moisturizing creams to lightweight serums. Some skin care solutions disappear almost immediately, while others linger on the skin.

Packaging

The brand’s skin care solutions come in the following packaging options:

Tubes

Jars

Sprays

There are also kits or packs designed to tackle specific skin issues, such as dryness or breakouts.

Size

Most Murad treatments and solutions are measured in fluid ounces. They typically range from around 1 to 6 fluid ounces.

8 best Murad skin care products

Murad Resurgence Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream

This antiaging face cream is meant for evening use. It can improve the contours of your skin, reduce the signs of wrinkles and fine lines and hydrate the face, neck and upper chest. It comes in a 1.7-fluid-ounce container.

Murad Mini AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser

This exfoliating cleanser helps remove dead skin cells, hydrates the skin and keeps it looking and feeling rejuvenated. Active ingredients include salicylic acid, glycolic acid and lactic acid, all of which can revitalize the skin and improve its texture and elasticity. It comes in a 2-ounce container.

Murad AntiAging Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30

With an SPF rating of 30, this face moisturizer keeps the skin looking and feeling youthful while protecting it from sun damage. It provides both UVA and UVB protection to prevent early signs of aging.

Murad Outsmart Acne Clarifying Treatment

This gentle, lightweight gel serum is formulated to clear up acne breakouts and prevent them from occurring at all. It contains glycolic acid that helps smooth rough skin and evens skin tone. It’s ideal for either morning or night use.

Murad Hydrate Trial Kit Moisturizing Skin Care Set

This small kit is perfect for trying different moisturizing skin care solutions. It comes with an exfoliating cleanser, a multivitamin infusion oil and a high-quality skin moisturizer. These include essential vitamins and acids to keep the skin healthy while gently exfoliating it.

Murad Environmental Shield Rapid Age Spot Correcting Serum

This serum is formulated with vitamin C and a niacinamide complex, which can reduce the appearance of dark spots within six weeks. It can also leave the skin looking and feeling brighter and more radiant. It’s safe for all skin types.

Murad Hydro-Dynamic Ultimate Moisture

This moisturizer is the perfect addition to any skin care routine as it’s designed to support collagen production and hydrate the skin. You can use it on the face, neck and upper chest region to lock in moisture all day. It comes in a 1.7-fluid-ounce container.

Murad Youth Renewal Retinol Trial Kit For Smoother, Younger-Looking Skin

This kit includes a retinol eye serum, night cream and an all-purpose retinol serum that can help keep skin looking young and healthy. It’s ideal for more mature skin. It’s safe for all skin types but is best for those with dry skin.

