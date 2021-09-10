Through Their Eyes: 9/11 twenty years later

Watch live at 7:00pm on the player above
ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — It’s been 20 years since two planes crashed into the twin towers at the World Trade Center. The images still vivid for those saw the attacks and the destruction that soon followed.
In the Capital Region, people were glued to their televisions watching the coverage on what seemed like every channel. But while most of us watched the coverage, there were many people who still had important jobs to do, such as teaching our children and responding to the tragedy in New York City.
NEWS10 ABC spoke to almost a dozen people from teachers and first responders to those who lost loved ones. They shared their stories of bravery, dedication and loss.
