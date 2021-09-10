State of security ahead of Sept. 11

NEW YORK (PIX11) — As we prepare to mark the solemn milestone of the Sept. 11 terror attacks, take a closer look at the state of our security in the face of evolving threats. The Department of Homeland Security and the FBI have issued a warning that terrorists may exploit the 9/11 Memorial, even though “there is no credible threat” against the U.S. currently.

Since the attacks, one of the darkest days in American history, many lessons have been learned in security.

An increased police presence around Sept. 11 is normal for the NYPD, but this year marks 20 years since the attack. Events in Afghanistan also have police in New York on guard. Even without a credible threat connected the commemoration, the NYPD’s Chief of Intelligence, Thomas Galati, said the department is looking at everything, including the “call to action” from terror groups in Afghanistan.

“We are constantly scrubbing the internet to look for anyone looking to do harm to the city,” Galati said.

New Yorkers can expect to see an increased police presence around the city, at tourist attractions, and in the subways. The department will also activate its Joint Operations Center, where representatives from all local, state, and federal agencies monitor what’s going on.

Former state Sen. Michael Balboni, who was in office on Sept. 11 was appointed the first chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee. He thinks it’s important that law enforcement also ramps up safeguards against cyberattacks, as threats have evolved. In an interview on Thursday, he talked about whether surveillance and counterterrorism laws passed after the attacks have stood the test of time: