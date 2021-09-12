9/11 20 years later: events across the Capital Region remember the thousands of innocent lives lost

The FASNY Museum of Firefighting opened an exhibit in remembrance of the 343 firefighters who lost their lives on September 11th.

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A number of events across the Capital Region honored and recognized the thousands of lives that were lost 20 years ago on September 11, 2001.

“I remember it like it was yesterday. It’s something that we never forget,” said Bart Johnson, Federal Security Director at Albany International Airport.

Albany International Airport honoring the memory of the innocent lives that were taken that day.

“I lost two good friends, Sam Oitice from the Fire Department and Paul Jurgens from the Port Authority. I miss them a lot, it’s a tough day to think back, what actually occurred,” Johnson explained.

Representatives from American and United Airlines laid a wreath at the airport’s 9/11 memorial. First responders, as well as members of the TSA and National Guard also participated, with remarks given by airport officials, Sheriff Craig Apple and Albany County Executive Dan McCoy.

“The hardest thing in any nation’s history is we always tend to forget what has happened in the past and repeat the mistakes. We cannot forget what happened that day 20 years ago,” McCoy said.

In Hudson, an exhibit in remembrance opened at the FASNY Museum of Firefighting. The grand opening event was attended by dozens of local firefighters, with numerous elected officials, including Congressman Antonio Delgado, State Senator Daphne Jordan and Assemblymember Didi Barrett.

“It’s not about remembering the horrendous act of terrorism that occurred that day. It is about remembering the dozens, and hundreds, and thousands of acts of heroism,” said John D’Alessandro, FASNY’s secretary.

The exhibit recognizing the 343 firefighters who lost their lives that day, while also honoring those still battling 9/11 related illnesses.

“The sad reality of 9/11 is that 20 years later, people are still dying from what happened that day,” D’Alessandro said.

The acts of heroism, as well as the love and resiliency that carried the nation through the hardships of that day, remembered 20 years later.

“That to me is what’s so important is really remembering how we were able to find that sense of unity, that American spirit that defines us,” Congressman Delgado said.