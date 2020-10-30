One thousand pumpkins lit in Winooski Circle

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WFFF) — The City of Winooski and Downtown Winooski are celebrating the season with an outdoor event. One thousand pumpkins are lit-up every night from 5 p.m.to 9 p.m. through Halloween. Their main priority is making sure people have fun while staying safe.

This year people were asked to carve pumpkins from home, and then drop them off to be displayed in the park. It’s required that people wear masks, and a maximum of 150 people are allowed in at a time. The Director of Downtown Winooski, Meredith Bay-Tyack said she loves coming to this special event with her children.

“It’s magical, it’s wholesome you can come for one minute and enjoy it,” Bay-Tyack said. “You can stay for half an hour and enjoy it. Some people are still trick or treating but to have this kind of event where there’s no candy, there’s no pressure, but you can come and wear your costume and see these beautiful pumpkins.”

The event also includes a “Not-so-Spooky” scavenger hunt from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

