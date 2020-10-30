Last-minute DIY Halloween costumes

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Halloween is tomorrow. Can you believe it? As many look to either get or stay in the spooky spirit, you don’t have to look too far to find a good costume. NEWS10’s Ben Ryan and Mary Wilson broke down some easy last-minute options.
Greaser
It’s one of the easiest full on outfits you can find in your room.
- Black leather jacket
- White T-shirt
- Jeans or black pants
- To get the ‘Greaser’ full effect, use pomade in your hair. It allows for more shine!
Smart Cookie
The smart cookie is exactly what you’d think, here’s what you’ll need:
- Graduation Cap
- Graduation Gown
- Cookies
- Tape
Just make sure you print in color, otherwise it’ll look like moons or asteroids.
Bread Winner
The ultimate dad outfit, here’s what you need:
- Polo of any color
- Medals (or a trophy)
- Loaf of bread
It’s simple and witty, the best of both worlds!
DIY Masks
If you’re looking to stay safe and add a little bit of fun to your face covering or mask, there’s a few ways you can do it while including the whole family. Here’s what you’ll need:
- White or black face mask.
- Stencil of what you’d like to draw
- Coloring utensils or Sharpies
- Scissors
When using Sharpie’s, don’t put the mask on right away, give it some time to air out any chemicals. Both kids and adults can do this, it’ll make it a fun Halloween experience during this pandemic.
