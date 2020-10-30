Last-minute DIY Halloween costumes

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Halloween is tomorrow. Can you believe it? As many look to either get or stay in the spooky spirit, you don’t have to look too far to find a good costume. NEWS10’s Ben Ryan and Mary Wilson broke down some easy last-minute options.

Greaser

It’s one of the easiest full on outfits you can find in your room.

Black leather jacket

White T-shirt

Jeans or black pants

To get the ‘Greaser’ full effect, use pomade in your hair. It allows for more shine!

Smart Cookie

The smart cookie is exactly what you’d think, here’s what you’ll need:

Graduation Cap

Graduation Gown

Cookies

Tape

Just make sure you print in color, otherwise it’ll look like moons or asteroids.

Bread Winner

The ultimate dad outfit, here’s what you need:

Polo of any color

Medals (or a trophy)

Loaf of bread

It’s simple and witty, the best of both worlds!

DIY Masks

If you’re looking to stay safe and add a little bit of fun to your face covering or mask, there’s a few ways you can do it while including the whole family. Here’s what you’ll need:

White or black face mask.

Stencil of what you’d like to draw

Coloring utensils or Sharpies

Scissors

When using Sharpie’s, don’t put the mask on right away, give it some time to air out any chemicals. Both kids and adults can do this, it’ll make it a fun Halloween experience during this pandemic.

LATEST STORIES