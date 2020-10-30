Last-minute DIY Halloween costumes

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Halloween is tomorrow. Can you believe it? As many look to either get or stay in the spooky spirit, you don’t have to look too far to find a good costume. NEWS10’s Ben Ryan and Mary Wilson broke down some easy last-minute options.

Greaser

It’s one of the easiest full on outfits you can find in your room.

  • Black leather jacket
  • White T-shirt
  • Jeans or black pants
  • To get the ‘Greaser’ full effect, use pomade in your hair. It allows for more shine!

Smart Cookie

The smart cookie is exactly what you’d think, here’s what you’ll need:

  • Graduation Cap
  • Graduation Gown
  • Cookies
  • Tape

Just make sure you print in color, otherwise it’ll look like moons or asteroids.

Bread Winner

The ultimate dad outfit, here’s what you need:

  • Polo of any color
  • Medals (or a trophy)
  • Loaf of bread

It’s simple and witty, the best of both worlds!

DIY Masks

If you’re looking to stay safe and add a little bit of fun to your face covering or mask, there’s a few ways you can do it while including the whole family. Here’s what you’ll need:

  • White or black face mask.
  • Stencil of what you’d like to draw
  • Coloring utensils or Sharpies
  • Scissors

When using Sharpie’s, don’t put the mask on right away, give it some time to air out any chemicals. Both kids and adults can do this, it’ll make it a fun Halloween experience during this pandemic.

