Happy National Candy Corn Day!

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The day before Halloween is National Candy Corn Day, a bewildering celebration of arguably the most reviled candy in the country.
It seems like the best way to celebrate is to check out what’s available for Halloween this weekend:
You can also check out NEWS10’s community calendar for even more spooky options.
Here are some important candy corn facts:
- Candy corn is not a vegetable
- George Renninger of Wunderle Candy Company created the controversial candy in 1888
- Roughly 9 billion kernels of candy cold are sold every year, according to the National Confectioners Association
- Ingredients include corn syrup, sugar, water, marshmallows, fondant, and carnauba wax
