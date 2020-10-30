Happy National Candy Corn Day!

Regional Halloween Plans

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The day before Halloween is National Candy Corn Day, a bewildering celebration of arguably the most reviled candy in the country.

It seems like the best way to celebrate is to check out what’s available for Halloween this weekend:

You can also check out NEWS10’s community calendar for even more spooky options.

Here are some important candy corn facts:

  • Candy corn is not a vegetable
  • George Renninger of Wunderle Candy Company created the controversial candy in 1888
  • Roughly 9 billion kernels of candy cold are sold every year, according to the National Confectioners Association
  • Ingredients include corn syrup, sugar, water, marshmallows, fondant, and carnauba wax

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
Early Voting Locations

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report