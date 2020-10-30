Happy National Candy Corn Day!

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The day before Halloween is National Candy Corn Day, a bewildering celebration of arguably the most reviled candy in the country.

It seems like the best way to celebrate is to check out what’s available for Halloween this weekend:

You can also check out NEWS10’s community calendar for even more spooky options.

Here are some important candy corn facts:

Candy corn is not a vegetable

George Renninger of Wunderle Candy Company created the controversial candy in 1888

Roughly 9 billion kernels of candy cold are sold every year, according to the National Confectioners Association

Ingredients include corn syrup, sugar, water, marshmallows, fondant, and carnauba wax

