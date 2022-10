ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Looking for something to do for Halloween? Whether your kids are begging you to go on a haunted hayride or you just want to celebrate the wicked holiday, check out the events below on how the Capital Region is celebrating Halloween.

Friday 10/28

Saturday 10/29

Sunday 10/30

Monday 10/31

Crossgates Malloween, Crossgates Mall, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Aviation Malloween, Aviation Mall, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Gansevoort Drive Thru Trick or Treat, Gansevoort Volunteer Fire Department, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Green Island Halloween Parade, starts 5:30 p.m. at the corner of Hamilton Street and George Street

Fulton Center Halloween Parades, Fulton Center Gloversville, 10:15 p.m. staff parade, 4 p.m. kid’s parade

Fort Plain Halloween Parade, 5 p.m., trick or treat at 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Matthews Auto Trunk or Treat, Matthews Auto Schenectady, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

SUNY Empire Halloween Trick or Treating, SUNY Empire State College Saratoga Springs, 11 a.m.

Unity House Halloween Parade, A Child’s Place at Unity House in Troy and Albany, Troy starts at 10 a.m., Albany starts at 11 a.m.

Ephratah Trunk ‘R Treat, Ephratah Volunteer Fire Department, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

All Weekend

Stay safe this Halloween, eat lots of candy and enjoy the ghostly holiday. Happy Halloween!