Microsoft says it found malicious software from SolarWinds in its systems

(NewsNation Now) — Microsoft said it detected, isolated and removed a malicious version of software from SolarWinds inside the company but that its investigation so far showed no evidence hackers had used Microsoft systems to attack customers or anyone else.

A Reuters report earlier Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter, stated Microsoft was hacked as part of the suspected Russian campaign that has hit multiple U.S. government agencies by taking advantage of the widespread use of software from SolarWinds Corp.

Microsoft had not responded to Reuters’ request for comment at the time of their publication. They later responded, stating they found a malicious version of the SolarWinds software in company systems, but there is no evidence hackers accessed customer information, or that their systems were used to attack others, as Reuters previously reported.