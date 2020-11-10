Dangers of meeting strangers online

Protecting Yourself Online

by: Ciara Speller

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) — A positive ending to a situation that could’ve ended much differently.

A 13-year-old from Pittsfield, Massachusetts was found by New York State Police at a home in Glenville, New York, after going missing Saturday night. State Police believed she may have left with a man she met online, shedding light on the dangers of meeting people virtually.

Experts say during this time of social distancing and isolation, many kids-are relying on the internet to not feel alone, but Holyoke parent Nicholas Roche said communicating with your child is key to keeping them safe.

Roche said, “First and foremost, there needs to be an open dialogue between the parent and the child, concerning who your child is—or teenager is—speaking with. You really shouldn’t be meeting people on the internet.”

If you have concerns regarding your child’s social media usage head over to helpguide.org. There you’ll find resources from the experts on how to address these situations.

