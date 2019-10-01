Cybersecurity month: How to protect yourself online

(NEWS10) — As the use of technology evolves so does exposure to cyberattacks. Attackers are using more sophisticated techniques to scam, hack and steal cyber users’ personal information.

Everyone is at risk of a cyber attack. Millennials are three times more prone than seniors to falling for a cyber scam, that’s according to the latest report done by The Federal Trade Commission.

In 2018, the FTC collected more than 1.4 million fraud reports, and 25% of people reported losing money in those cases, an increase of 38% since 2017.

Locally, a ransomware cyberattack on March 30 affected the City of Albany and Albany Police Department’s records. The city lost access to five years’ worth of records like birth and death certificates and marriage licenses to hackers who held the files for ransom, demanding the city pay them in cryptocurrency to get the files back, said Rachel Mceneny, commissioner of Administrative Services.

The city was able to recover from the attack without having to pay the hackers, she added, but they did spend $300,000 from the city’s contingency budget to invest in cyber insurance, upgrade security software among other improvements.

Mceneny said Mayor Kathy Sheehan’s 2020 proposed budget is expected to include a 25 percent increase in funding for the IT department, which will go towards improving Cyber Security efforts ahead of a future cyber-attack.

Understanding Cyber Security has become crucial, that’s why in celebration of the 16th annual National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, News10 ABC is breaking down topics for consumers to stay informed and protected online.



Cyber Security is the process of protecting and recovering networks, devices and programs ahead of any type of cyberattack.

Common types of cyberattacks include: phishing, ransomware, shoulder surfing, spoofing and malware. Attacks can occur through social media use, online gaming, mobile banking and while using public wifi networks to name a few.

Make sure to keep checking news10.com for more on Cyber Security topics throughout October.