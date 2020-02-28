Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Primary 2020

Primary 2020
Primary 2020


CandidateVote CountVote Percent Winner
Massachusetts Democratic Presidential Primary
Massachusetts
Elizabeth Warren [D]00%
Bernie Sanders [D]00%
Amy Klobuchar [D]00%
Peter Buttigieg [D]00%
Michael Bloomberg [D]00%
Joseph Biden [D]00%
Vermont Democratic Presidential Primary
Vermont
Elizabeth Warren [D]00%
Bernie Sanders [D]00%
Amy Klobuchar [D]00%
Pete Buttigieg [D]00%
Michael Bloomberg [D]00%
Joseph Biden [D]00%
Vermont Republican Presidential Primary
Vermont
William Weld [R]00%
Donald Trump [R]00%
Massachusetts Republican Presidential Primary
Massachusetts
William Weld [R]00%
Donald Trump [R]00%

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play