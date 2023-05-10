ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ahead of the 2023 PGA Championship, officials have released the Full Field List for who is playing at Oak Hill when the event kicks off on May 15.
Three players are from around New York state — including from Red Hook, Scarsdale, and Scarborough.
The 2023 PGA Championship concludes on May 21. Tickets for the event are sold out, with more than 200,000 spectators expected to attend. For a full guide for the event, click here.
Note: All players listed with [CFPT] next to their name signals they are part of the Corebridge Financial PGA Team, according to PGA.
- Alker, Steven – New Zealand
- Ancer, Abraham – Mexico
- Arnaus, Adri – Spain
- Beach, Alex – Stillwater, MN [CFPT]
- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan – South America
- Block, Michael – Mission Viejo, CA [CFPT]
- Bradley, Keegan – Woodstock, VT
- Buckley, Hayden – Tupelo, MS
- Burmester, Dean – South Africa
- Burns, Sam – Shreveport, LA
- Cahill, Matt – Palm Beach Gardens, FL [CFPT]
- Cantlay, Patrick – Jupiter, FL
- Casey, Paul – England
- Clark, Wyndham – Denver, CO
- Conners, Corey – Canada
- Cordes, Anthony – Johns Creek, GA [CFPT]
- Dahmen, Joel – Scottsdale, AZ
- Daly, John – Dardanelle, AR
- Davis, Cam – Australia
- Day, Jason – Australia
- DeChambeau, Bryson – Dallas, TX
- Detry, Thomas – Belgium
- Donald, Luke – England
- Droemer, Jesse – Houston, TX [CFPT]
- Dufner, Jason – Auburn, AL
- Echavarria, Nico – Colombia
- English, Harris – Sea Island, GA
- Finau, Tony – Lehi, UT
- Fitzpatrick, Matthew – England
- Fleetwood, Tommy – England
- Fowler, Rickie – Murrieta, CA
- Fox, Ryan – New Zealand
- French, Chris – Rockford, IL [CFPT]
- Gooch, Talor – Edmond, OK
- Griffin, Ben – Chapel Hill, NC
- Grillo, Emiliano – Argentina
- Grove, Russell – Coeur d’Alene, ID [CFPT]
- Hadwin, Adam – Canada
- Hardy, Nick – Northbrook, IL
- Harman, Brian – St. Simons Island, GA
- Harrington, Pádraig – Ireland
- Hatton, Tyrrell – England
- Henley, Russell – Columbus, GA
- Herbert, Lucas – Australia
- Higa, Kazuki –Japan
- Hoge, Tom – Fort Worth, TX
- Højgaard, Nicolai – Denmark
- Højgaard, Rasmus – Denmark
- Holmes, Steve – Simi Valley, CA [CFPT]
- Homa, Max – Valencia, CA
- Horschel, Billy – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
- Hoshino, Rikuya – Japan
- Hossler, Beau – Mission Viejo, CA
- Hovland, Viktor – Norway
- Hubbard, Mark – The Woodlands, TX
- Hughes, Mackenzie – Canada
- Im, Sungjae – Republic of Korea
- Inglis, Colin – Creswell, OR [CFPT]
- Johnson, Dustin –Jupiter, FL
- Johnson, Zach – Cedar Rapids, IA
- Kaewkanjana, Sadom – Thailand
- Kaymer, Martin – Germany
- Kern, Ben – Grove City, OH [CFPT]
- Killeen, JJ – Lubbock, TX [CFPT]
- Kim, Si Woo – Republic of Korea
- Kim, Sihwan – Las Vegas, NV
- Kim, Tom – Republic of Korea
- Kirk, Chris – Athens, GA
- Kisner, Kevin – Aiken, SC
- Kitayama, Kurt – Las Vegas, NV
- Koch, Greg – Orlando, FL [CFPT]
- Koepka, Brooks – West Palm Beach, FL
- Kuchar, Matt – Jupiter, FL
- Lahiri, Anirban – India
- Larrazábal, Pablo – Spain
- Lawrence, Thriston – South Africa
- Lee, K.H. – Republic of Korea
- Lee, Min Woo – Australia
- Love III, Davis – Sea Island, GA
- Lowry, Shane – Ireland
- MacIntyre, Robert – Scotland
- Matsuyama, Hideki – Japan
- McCarthy, Denny – Jupiter, FL
- McIlroy, Rory – Northern Ireland
- McNealy, Maverick – Las Vegas, NV
- Meronk, Adrian – Poland
- Micheel, Shaun – Collierville, TN
- Micheluzzi, David – Australia
- Mickelson, Phil – Rancho Santa Fe, CA
- Mitchell, Keith – St. Simons Island, GA
- Molinari, Francesco – Italy
- Montgomery, Taylor – Las Vegas, NV
- Moore, Taylor – Edmond, OK
- Morikawa, Collin – La Cañada, CA
- Mullinax, Trey – Birmingham, AL
- NeSmith, Matthew – Aiken, SC
- Niemann, Joaquín – Chile
- Norén, Alex – Sweden
- Olesen, Thorbjørn – Denmark
- Otaegui, Adrián – Spain
- Paul, Yannik – Germany
- Pendrith, Taylor – Canada
- Pereira, Mito – Chile
- Perez, Victor – France
- Pieters, Thomas – Belgium
- Pigman, Kenny – Norco, CA [CFPT]
- Poston, J.T. – Sea Island, GA
- Power, Séamus – Ireland
- Putnam, Andrew – University Place, WA
- Rahm, Jon – Spain
- Reavie, Chez – Scottsdale, AZ
- Reed, Patrick – The Woodlands, TX
- Reynolds, Gabe – Dallas, TX [CFPT]
- Riley, Davis – Hattiesburg, MS
- Rodgers, Patrick – Jupiter, FL
- Rose, Justin – England
- Ryder, Sam – Longwood, FL
- Sanger, Chris – Red Hook, NY [CFPT]
- Schauffele, Xander – San Diego, CA
- Scheffler, Scottie – Dallas, TX
- Schenk, Adam – Vincennes, IN
- Scott, Adam – Australia
- Shattuck, Braden – Aston, PA [CFPT]
- Shinkwin, Callum – England
- Simpson, Webb – Charlotte, NC
- Singh, Vijay – Fiji
- Smith, Cameron – Australia
- Smith, Jordan – England
- Somers, John – Brooksville, FL [CFPT]
- Spaun, J.J. – Scottsdale, AZ
- Speight, Josh – Locust Hill, VA [CFPT]
- Spieth, Jordan – Fort Worth, TX
- Stallings, Scott – Oak Ridge, TN
- Steele, Brendan – Idyllwild, CA
- Straka, Sepp – Austria
- Strydom, Ockie – South Africa
- Suh, Justin – San Jose, CA
- Svensson, Adam – Canada
- Taylor, Ben – England
- Taylor, Nick – Canada
- Theegala, Sahith – Houston, TX
- Thomas, Justin – Louisville, KY
- Thompson, Davis – St. Simons Island, GA
- Todd, Brendon – Watkinsville, GA
- Varner III, Harold – Gastonia, NC
- Walker, Jimmy – San Antonio, TX
- Wallace, Matt – England
- Wells, Jeremy – Estero, FL [CFPT]
- Willett, Danny – England
- Wise, Aaron – Ellerbe, NC
- Woodland, Gary – Topeka, KS
- Worthington II, Wyatt – Reynoldsburg, OH [CFPT]
- Wu, Brandon – Scarsdale, NY
- Yang, Y.E. – Republic of Korea
- Young, Cameron – Scarborough, NY
- AT&T Byron Nelson Winner