ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All week long the question, had been how difficult the newly restored East Course would play. On Thursday we got our answer, even if it might be a different one as the week goes on.

After firing a three-under 67, Scottie Scheffler had an ominous comment that today could be the easiest scoring conditions of the week.

“I felt like today there wasn’t as much wind, and tomorrow it looked like the wind is going to be blowing 10 to 20,” Scheffler said. “I thought I saw a lot of that over the next three days as well. So going into today it looked like it was going to be really calm.”

The first round started nearly two hours late due to a frost delay, but those conditions might have helped the players.

“I think what happened this morning as well, as the frost thawed, it made the golf course a little softer than it had been over the last couple of days,” said Rory McIlroy after shooting one-over. “The aprons weren’t quite as fiery as they were Tuesday/Wednesday. If the place firms up a little built again, I could definitely see this being the easiest day.”

The rough and the bunkers were difficult, the fairways were tough to hit, and less than 20 players sit under par heading into Friday’s action.

“The conditions were fairly pleasant today,” said Corey Conners after shooting three-under. “It warmed up quickly and there wasn’t a whole lot of wind, the course is in beautiful shape. If you start adding some elements it will become much more challenging.”

“You know, two-under par is a great score,” said Keegan Bradley. “I would have loved for it to be four but that’s just the way this is. We’re basically playing a U.S. Open out there, so you’re going to make bogeys.”

“As I was looking at it throughout the week, I’m like, man, I don’t know how shooting under par is even possible out here on some of the golf holes,” said Bryson DeChambeau, who shot six birdies en route to a four-under round. “But luckily, I was able to play some really good golf, hit a lot of fairways, did my job, and made some putts.”

When Bradley stepped up to the podium, his first words were “I’m so glad to be done, I’m fried.”

And he was one of the players who shot well today.