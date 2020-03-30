Police shooting sparks Newburgh street riot

NEWBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — Newburgh Mayor pleaded for peace and calm after a street riot and fire broke out after a police-involved fatal shooting.

Harvey spoke at a news conference Saturday afternoon to correct social media misinformation about the Friday evening shooting of a man on a city sidewalk.

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler says the man was stopped for questioning about an earlier shooting and was armed, contrary to some posts online.

Hoovler released police body camera video showing the man pointing a handgun at an officer’s head before he was shot. One officer was wounded, and a grand jury will review the incident.

