Virtual overdose treatment training offered by Greene County nonprofit

Opioid Crisis

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINDHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mountain Top Cares Coalition is hosting a virtual Narcan training session on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Register online to take part in the training, which happens over Zoom and lasts roughly two hours. It is open to anyone, free of charge. It will be presented by Mandee Nann from the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports.

All participants will receive a kit containing Narcan and learn how to get naloxone for use in a rescue situation. In the training, they’ll learn to recognize, respond to, and potentially reverse a suspected opioid overdose using Narcan nasal spray. Narcan, the brand name of generic naloxone, is a lifesaving medication that is used to treat narcotic overdoses in an emergency.

This training is available monthly. The nonprofit Mountain Top Cares Coalition holds Narcan training on the third Thursday of every month at 7 p.m.

Narcan is an opioid antagonist that binds to opioid receptors in the brain to change or block the effects of other opioids. It can quickly reverse an overdose by restoring normal respiration to someone with slow or no breathing, which frequently kills users of heroin or prescription medications.

