DUTCHESS COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In a recent Facebook post by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, Dutchess County Drug Task Force advised the public of an increased presence of fentanyl in surrounding communities. The Task Force specifically warns about counterfeit 30mg Oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.

The Dutchess County Drug Task Force has seized several thousand counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl since January. The pills are typically light blue and have “M-30” imprinted on them in an effort to imitate real 30mg oxycodone pills. Multicolored counterfeit pills containing fentanyl have also been seized in other parts of NYS.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent, leading the opioid to be lethal. According to the CDC, 107, 622 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2021 with 66% related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

If anyone has information about individuals selling drugs including Fentanyl you are urged to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by sending an email to the following web address: DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com. The Dutchess County Drug Task Force encourages anyone seeking assistance with drug addiction or treatment to call the Dutchess County HELPLINE at 845-485-9700 or walk into the Stabilization Center at 230 North Road in Poughkeepsie 845 486-2849.