Berkshire County hosts virtual panel on public health approach to addiction

Opioid Crisis

PITTSFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office and the Berkshire Opioid Addiction Prevention Collaborative are hosting a virtual webinar on the opioid epidemic at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The “Fourth Wave of the Opioid Epidemic” panel discussion will be held on Zoom and will be also be streamed on Facebook and YouTube.

The goal of the forum is to discuss opioids and substance abuse from a public health perspective.

Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington is moderating the discussion, which will feature:

  • Dr. Daniel Ciccarone: Professor and physician at UCSF
  • Christopher Maschino: Drug and alcohol counselor
  • Dubois Thomas: Neighborhood Revitalization Director at Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity
  • Samantha Kendall: Syringe Access Program Manager at North Adams Tapestry
  • Sarah DeJesus: Healthy Steps Harm Reduction Supervisor
  • Jennifer Kimball: Berkshire Opioid Addiction Prevention Collaborative Coordinator

