Off the Beaten Path: Wynantskill Halloween Drive-By Attraction

WYNANTSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For the second year, Patricia Voellm-Pasinello continues to take Halloween to the next level. This year channeling the eighties to decorate her front yard with more than 80 skeletons in costumes.

When her yard couldn’t contain her creativity anymore, she asked her neighbor if she could expand into her lawn. She said yes without hesitation.

From Risky Business to The Karate Kid, you don’t have to be a child of the decade to enjoy all the nods to pop culture.

Her address is 282 Snyder’s Corners Road. She encourages people to drive by, take a picture or park in her driveway to get a closer look. She advises to be careful with wires when walking in the yard and cautious with traffic backing out of the driveway.