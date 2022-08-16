ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For the last year Wizard Burger has been winning people over with their over the top burgers, that just happen to be vegan. As you’ll quickly learn, their secret to success is anything but magic!

Opening the vegan burger bar was always the goal for Co-Owner Alex Berta and his business partner. After the success of their first endeavor, Burrito Burrito of Troy, they wanted to tap into the burger game next.

From a traditional burger with tomato and lettuce to “The Mumbo Jumbo” which includes tater tots and onion rings, the options are really endless when it comes to how decadent you want to go for your meal. In addition to serving alcohol, the menu also includes tater tots, sweet potato tots, and fried pickles.

If you’re a fan of their burritos, soon they’ll be available on the Wizard Burger menu. Wizard Burger is located at 74 N Pearl St, Albany, N.Y. 12207. The restaurant is open Monday – Friday from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.