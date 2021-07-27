Off the Beaten Path: WildPlay Thacher

VOORHEESVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Looking for the adventure of a lifetime? WildPlay Thacher is calling your name!

Nestled in Thacher State Park since 2017, WildPlay Thacher’s 2021 season is running now until June.

The aerial adventure business aims to get you in the outdoors while pushing your limits physically and mentally.

You’ll start with a training session with their experienced guides on the ground to get comfortable using the ziplines and gear. Then, you’ll climb up a ladder and start making your way from tree to tree by walking across tightropes, climbing up cargo nets, sliding down ziplines, flying through the air on rope swings, leaping onto swinging logs, and balancing on wobbly bridges.

Daredevils can take the plunge on their ‘What’s to Fear’ jump.

On weekdays, the park is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and on weekends it’s open from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.