COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Located adjacent to Albany International Airport, you’ll find the country’s first Shaker settlement. Settled in 1776, Watervliet Shaker National Historical District is a piece of America’s history being preserved for a new generation.

“So the Shakers were really radical and progressive in their values in their day as early as the 1770s. They were preaching equality of men and women, equality of the races, pacifists,” said Johanna Batman, executive director of Shaker Heritage Society.

The property features nine shaker buildings, an herb garden and at its center – the 1848 shaker meeting house, which contains a small museum and gift shop. The museum is open from Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Want to visit? The grounds are open from dawn to dusk. Visitors are welcome to picnic, hike, or just relax and experience the atmosphere of this historic spot.