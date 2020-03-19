Off the Beaten Path: Virtual Museums

Interactive Radar

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In this week’s Off the Beaten Path, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson shows you how to escape your home and head during a time of “social distancing”.

With many people in the Capital Region working from home and stuck inside, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, you need to get creative to find ways to escape.

How about a trip to one of the best museums in the world?!

Many museums, from the Guggenheim to the Louvre, are sending visitors online for a unique experience: virtual tours. Allowing you to soak up a little culture from your couch.

Locally, the Norman Rockwell Museum has expanded their online offerings, ranging from virtual tours to a vast collection of videos.

Here’s a video of Norman Rockwell’s Stockbridge Studio:

Have an idea on what adventure, online or remotely, I should cover for next week’s Off the Beaten Path? Send me your ideas to Web@News10.com.

