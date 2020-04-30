Off the Beaten Path: Virtual Baseball Hall of Fame

1  of  2
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As baseball fans anxiously await for ‘America’s Pastime’ to return, the National Baseball Hall of Fame is keeping fans of all ages connected to the sport through unique and entertaining virtual programming.

It’s called ‘Safe at Home‘ and it’s bringing fans, and students, from all over virtually into the famous museum for the following:

1.) The Museum’s Digital Collection at collection.baseballhall.org, which features historic photographs, scouting reports, audio oral histories and artifact images from the Museum’s vast collection.

2.) Free downloadable educational curriculum which cover 15 different topics ranging from mathematics to character development and are tailored to three different school levels from elementary to high school.

3.) Historic and current videos at the Hall of Fame’s YouTube Channel, featuring Hall of Famer biographies, in-depth interviews and highlights of past Hall of Fame Weekends.

4.) The Museum’s Education Department is offering free Virtual Field Trips, Curator Spotlights and Voices of the Game programs through live online events.

On Instagram, fans can even connect one-on-one with Hall of Famers.

For their schedule of virtual programs, updated weekly, visit their website.

