Off the Beaten Path: VIA Dino Discovery

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ready to discover the world of dinosaurs? This month a new edu-tainment attraction opened inside the VIA|Port Rotterdam Mall called VIA Dino Discovery.

VIA Dino Discovery features 12 exhibits of moving and roaring lifelike dinosaurs.

#SneakPeek: A new exhibit is bringing dinosaurs back from extinction – get ready to take a look in today’s Off The Beaten Path! 🦖🦕 @WTEN https://t.co/JioK0sm3jD pic.twitter.com/dLwU2CLxQC — Cassie Hudson (@casshudson) December 29, 2020

Each exhibit also has educational information showcasing the species found within. Your journey through time ends with a gift shop that offers toys and educational items for children.

All exhibits are cleaned and sanitized throughout the day to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all

employees and staff.

Masks are required and social distancing is practiced throughout the facility. Hand sanitizer is provided for guests in sanitization stations.

VIA Dino Discovery is open Sunday – Monday from 11:00 a.m. – 05:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $10 (free for children under three) and will soon be available for purchase online.