Off the Beaten Path: Vegan Shopping

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – “Off the Beaten Path” profiles hidden gems around the Capital Region that are affordable, within driving distance, and most importantly, fun.

The Vegan Outfitter opening its doors Thursday in Downtown Troy, it offers cruelty-free shoes, jackets, handbags.

Jed and Susan Civic own the store, they’ve been living a vegan lifestyle for 27 years.

Some of the eco-friendly shoes they sell are made out materials like pineapple leather, scooter tires and airbags, at all price points.

The store is located here: 465 Fulton Street, Troy, NY 12180. Call for the latest hours: (518)226-9874.