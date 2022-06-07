RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Located on North Greenbush Road in Rensselaer, Upstate Cookie Shack specializes in gourmet cookies. Opened in 2020, their long list of sweet offerings keeps people coming back day after day.

The inspiration for the bakery came from a pure love for sweet treats. Owner Alicia Jansen says baking has always been her first love, a creative outlet that with help and support from family, allowed her to fulfill her dreams to purchase the storefront back in 2020.

Every week their cookie flavors change, giving their customers more than one reason to come back week after week. Popular flavors include lemon blueberry, french toast, smores, and, of course, the classic chocolate chip.

If you want to share the cookie love, they’re now shipping nationwide! That’s right, you can now share their gourmet cookies with friends and family across the country.