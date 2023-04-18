SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – UPshining is an indoor houseplant store in Schenectady that specializes in rare plants. They offer a collection of more than 200 different plants, and if you can’t find one you’re looking for, ask Owner Angie Cheng for help! She says she can work on getting you a cutting to propagate your own plant.

Besides plants, they offer a wide variety of different ceramic and clay pots for plants. They also offer preserved flowers available in bouquets.

“A lot of people just want to try the indoor plants especially the younger generation because people realize how important the plants are… it can purify the air, it can make you relax and it’s a very very important element to your home decoration,” said Angie.

UPshining Houseplants located at 1707 Union Street in Schenectady. The store is open from Wednesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Due to demand, the store is looking into opening more days of the week in the future.