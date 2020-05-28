Off the Beaten Path: Under the Nose

MIDDLEBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For those of you looking for a sweet treat to beat the heat, this Off the Beaten Path is located right under your nose.

Since 2014, the sweet smells from Tom and Lin Quinn’s ‘Under the Nose‘ has been attracting hikers and mountain climbers looking for a bite-to-eat.

The shop, located under Vroman’s Nose, offers homemade and healthy lunches, fresh fudge, gourmet cookies and more.

Their homemade gourmet ice cream cookie sandwiches have become one of the their most popular items, especially during warmer days.

‘Under the Nose’ is open 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. on Sunday, Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

They’re located here: 207 Mill Valley Rd., Middleburgh, NY 12122.

