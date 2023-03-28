CASTLETON-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Located on Route 9 in Schodack, a store filled with old new stuff is waiting to be discovered. Prepare for a trip down memory lane from the moment you walk through the doors at Turn Back Time Antiques and Uniques.

“I always say welcome to the museum, I don’t even care if you buy anything,” said Janice Thomas, the owner.

Thomas has been involved with flea markets for more than two decades. After moving to a bigger space for a limited time, Turn Back Time is back in the same building where it all began.

From primitive to farmhouse, ten vendors fill the space with antiques, uniques and crafts.

From primitive to farmhouse, ten vendors fill the space with antiques, uniques and crafts. Inventory is constantly changing, so you never know what treasures you’ll discover.

Turn Back Time is located at 1744 US-9 in Castleton-On-Hudson. The store is open Thursday and Friday from noon-5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m.-5p.m.

Have a spot you want NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson to visit for Off the Beaten Path? Send her an email at chudson@news10.com.