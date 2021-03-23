Off the Beaten Path: Tri-City Foods

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For more than 40 years, Tri-City Foods has been providing food co-op’s for businesses, hospitals and school districts. Their deli operation offers walk-ins the opportunity to pick up deli slices, meats and other food to stock up your freezer for an affordable price.

Harold Forsland is the man behind the operation. Long before it became the business they are today, he sold meat at a discount price from the back of his truck on the streets of Chicago in the 1970s.

“And I’ve always maintained that, honesty integrity these are the cornerstones,” he said.

The business is a family affair now. His son Dane is the company’s General Manager, helping his dad in his mission to serve the best discount and quality products to people in the Capital Region.

For their co-op menu, to place an order or stop by the deli operation, visit their website.