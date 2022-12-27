ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If there’s one thing we learned this year, it’s that you all have a big appetite for the hidden gems featured in our weekly Off the Beaten Path series! As 2022 draws to a close, we’re counting down the top three most popular Off the Beaten Path locations based on web clicks.

In third place, is a family-run dairy farm situated a few miles northeast of Saratoga Springs. From chocolate milk to ice cream, there’s so much to love from King Brothers Dairy.

In second place, we’re traveling to Dutchess County to check out a larger than life motivational letter from a fictional soccer coach, Ted Lasso. Located in Wappingers Falls, it’s the home of Tyler Adams, the captain of the U.S. men’s national soccer team.

Drum roll please! In first place, by a landslide, is the beloved mini hot dogs at Gus’s Hot Dogs in Watervliet. The Capital Region doesn’t kid around when it comes to mini hot dogs and their favorite spots to find them. After the story aired, many loyal fans sharing their support for Gus’s Hot Dogs with others sending in requests of places to visit.