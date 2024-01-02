(NEWS10) – Every week NEWS10 travels Off the Beaten Path to highlight buzzworthy destinations hidden away in our community. As we enter a new year, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson shares the top three most popular spots of 2023 based on web clicks.

In third place is The Country Drive-In in Clifton Park, a seasonal eatery that serves up fried food and root beer floats. For more than 50 years, the drive-in with the iconic red white and blue umbrellas has been providing families a slice of nostalgia. The Country Drive-In is located at 1455 Crescent Vischer Ferry Rd. in Clifton Park and is open seasonally, usually from April to October.

In second place we traveled to Saratoga county to visit The Wind-Chill Factory and Mini Golf. The Ballston Spa spot offers food, ice cream, and mini golf. Owners Brandon and Keely Whalen fulfilled a lifelong wish when they opened The Wind-Chill Factory and Mini Golf in the Capital Region. The spot is located at 3 Trieble Ave. in Ballston Spa and open seasonally (stay tuned for when their opening date in 2024 is announced).

Drum roll please! In first place is The Gnome Bistro! The East Chatham eatery opened its doors a year ago to provide diners with a family-friendly environment centered on good food. On the menu, you’ll find comfort food with a modern, upscale twist plus, lots and lots of gnomes. The Gnome Bistro is located at 1267 NY-295 in East Chatham. The restaurant is open Wednesday-Sunday.