TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In November, T&J Soap will mark 11 years in business. Started by Theresa Van Duyne, the shop specializes in artisan cold process soap, candles, bath bombs and lotions.

“So a lot of people will come in and say ‘this is so beautiful I don’t want to use it’,” said Theresa. “With cold process soaps it will act like an air freshener for like a year, or two.”

The store offers more than 40 different varieties of scents. The most popular fall flavors are spiced apple cider and witches brew. If you want to check out T&J Soaps, it is open Wednesday through Saturday.