JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A golden era frozen in time! Built in 1998, the Time Line Museum celebrates the best of the fifties and sixties.

The building is a time capsule to 1962. Owner Robert Landrio grew in Gloversville during that time, and 1962 was the year some of his fondest memories took place.

“It was the best year ever! I had my first car 1947 Mercury, I had a couple jukeboxes… Gloversville was a booming community,” said Landrio.

Room by room, bringing back memories for visitors and transporting them to an era when Friday nights were spent doing the Jitterbug and filling up your gas tank only took 30 cents a gallon.

Robert and his wife Debbie have been collecting items from the time period for years. Many of the items are from local stores that are long good – dated to 1962.

While appointments for visits are preferred, the couple says they won’t turn anyone away. They also won’t charge anyone. You can contact the owners at solidgold56@yahoo.com or (518) 762-5853.