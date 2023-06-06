BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The word is quickly spreading about a one-stop-shop for food, ice cream, and mini golf! The Wind-Chill Factory and Mini Golf opened for its second season in March and follows in the footsteps of its first beloved location in Ticonderoga.

Owners Brandon and Keely Whalen fulfilled a lifelong wish when they opened The Wind-Chill Factory and Mini Golf in the Capital Region. Brandon’s dad opened The Wind-Chill Factory in Ticonderoga in the nineties, which is still successfully operating today.

Each week they offer two special soft-serve ice cream flavors, a weekly sundae special and a food special. Their fried fish and hot dog with a sweet meat sauce are just a couple menu items that keep bringing people back.

At the end of the week they use the leftover weekly soft serve ice cream special to create ice cream cakes that they give away on social media. This week’s cake is a loaded cookie butter ice cream cake.

The Wind-Chill Factory and Mini Golf is located at 3 Trieble Avenue in Ballston Spa. They are open 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. seven days a week.