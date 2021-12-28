Off the Beaten Path: The Vintage Shop

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If shopping is your cardio than this week’s Off the Beaten path was made for you! Located on Beekman Street, The Vintage Shop has vintage clothing for men and women from every decade dating back to the 1920s.

Denise Shabtai and her daughter opened the store last November to share their rich collection of vintage clothing with Saratoga Springs. An expert in all things vintage, Shabtai has owned six vintage stores in six states.

From high-end to casual, you never know what treasures you’ll find in stock at the store. Shabtai says you’ll never find anything boring in her store, only statement and one-of-a-kind items.

The Vintage Shop is located at 65 Beekman Street. The store is open Tuesday – Sunday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.