Off the Beaten Path: ‘The Sun Will Rise’ Mural

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – A new addition in Downtown Pittsfield is reminding visitors that better days are ahead.
“The Sun Will Rise,” a new 10-panel mural, was designed by Pittsfield artists Jesse Tobin-McCauley, Jay Tobin, and Stephanie Quetti. It was installed on 443 North St. in an effort to enliven the city with public art.
Artspace, a volunteer-led arts committee in Pittsfield which sponsors, plans, and oversees an annual juried exhibition of public art in the city of Pittsfield, partnered with Mill Town to employ artists and support their work throughout the city.
“This felt like a wonderful opportunity to support our valued local artists, while reinforcing our commitment to invest in our downtown,” said Kathie Penna, Artscape member and operations manager for Mill Town.
