HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Located in Hoosick Falls, you’ll find a brown and red barn with a friendly staff waiting to greet you! Christine Still opened The Potter Hill Barn in 1994 to bring her love of country home accents to her community.

Here it’s all about country primitive with a twist! From pottery to wall decor, you never know what you’ll find at this gift store that specializes in home accents.

“I think it ties into your love of old and the antiques. Anyone who grew up with like a quilt in your home or old piece of furniture or pottery, these types of decor tie in really easily,” she said.

Christine travels across the country to bring what she considers the best of the industry back to her store in Hoosick Falls. Inventory changes seasonally and she strives to stock items that are made in the USA.

The Potter Hill Barn is located at 3862 NY-7 in Hoosick Falls. If you want to check it out, the store is open every day of the week from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.