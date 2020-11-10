Off the Beaten Path: The Old Stone Fort

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Built in 1772 as a reformed Dutch church, the Old Stone Fort eventually played a pivotal role in the Revolutionary War. Now the building serves as reminder of the area’s rich history.

During the Revolutionary War, the stone church was enclosed by a log stockade in 1777. It was one of three forts located along the Schoharie River.

Most notably on October 17, 1780, approximately 800 loyalists and Native Americans under Sir John Johnson and Mohawk Capt. Joseph Brant raided the valley and briefly attacked the fort before proceeding north toward the Mohawk Valley.

Many years later, in 1889, the Schoharie County Historical Society was selected to operate a museum at the old fort.

“We’re blessed in this part of the state and part of the country to have buildings like this more often than not, but it’s still a novelty and it’s unusual that something has been preserved this well and is now being used in a way that highlights that history,” said Museum Director Melinda McTaggart.

Although the museum remains closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the grounds of the complex remain open to visitors.

In this digital exclusive, check out the views of the grounds from the top of the tower at The Old Stone Fort:

