Off the Beaten Path: The Ice Burgh

MIDDLEBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Looking for a sweet treat to beat the heat? Look no further than Middleburgh’s newest ice cream shop: The Ice Burgh!

Sweet treats and scenic views is what makes The Ice Burgh a one-of-a-kind experience.

Started by the Schmidt family, expect to be greeted by their guard dog before being served your food by the whole family.

After their grand opening on May 1, they’ve been overwhelmed but not surprised by the response.

“People want to see you succeed here so they come out to make sure it happens,” said Renee Schmidt, co-owner.