SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A two-week scavenger hunt in downtown Saratoga Springs is allowing residents and visitors to explore the city as part of an annual Halloween tradition. If you find all 10 pumpkins—which will be visible from the outdoors—and identify the stores where you find them, you could win a prize!

Sprinkled across the city, you can find the hidden pumpkins decorated with scenes of historic Saratoga landmarks. The works of art are painted by local artist Cathi Anne Cameron.

Now in its third year, the two-week scavenger hunt will end Monday, October 30. Then the winner will be announced on Halloween and win a special prize.

Participation forms are available in downtown shops and businesses, as well as online.