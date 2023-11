EAST CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Gnome Bistro opened its doors a year ago to provide diners with a family-friendly environment centered on good food. On the menu, you’ll find comfort food with a modern, upscale twist.

The restaurant serves all-day breakfast, lunch and dinner. Each week, Chef and Owner Zak Russell curates specials using seasonal items.

The Gnome Bistro is located at 1267 NY-295 in East Chatham. The restaurant is open Wednesday-Sunday.