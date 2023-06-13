EASTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Located in southern Washington County, you’ll find a retail farm store housed inside a 200-year-old barn. The Ziehm family opened The Farm Store at Tiashoke as a way to share the offerings from their dairy farm with the community.

The Farm Store, operated by the Ziehm family, is allowing them to grow their family business by diversifying from the traditional dairy operation they have in Buskirk. The family has grown and sold pumpkins, beef and pork for years, and this new enterprise allows them to do so under one roof, while adding other local products and services.

“When we opened in September last year people came out in droves, and it was awesome. I think people really appreciate the invitation to come out to a farm and to get know their local farmers,” said Jessica Ziehm.

The basement of the barn, where the milk cows were kept in the past, has been transformed into an antique alley featuring primitive, country and farmhouse antiques by the Ziehms as well as other local curators. It’s a diverse collection of items that are procured from local farms and estates.

The Farm Store at Tiashoke is making use of its location and space by hosting a number of public events. On Sunday they are hosting a “Antique Truck Show” on Father’s Day. Guests are invited to bring their own vintage pick-up or just check them out. Admission is free for all and they’re offering a free burger or brat for dads.