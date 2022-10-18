EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Family recipes and Italian tradition is at the center of The Crisp Cannoli in East Greenbush. That, and of course, crisp cannolis!

Over the years, Jason Grant, the owner, has concocted 28 different flavors of cannolis. Their food and baked goods are all made from scratch, representing the best from his Italian family traditions.

Starting small as a pastry shop, he credits his community and use of fresh ingredients for his current success. Orders for Thanksgiving are currently being accepted.

The Crisp Cannoli is located at 1 Springhurst Dr., East Greenbush, N.Y .12061. The establishment is opening Monday – Saturday from 7 a.m. – 3p.m.